Dogs hunt Wild Coast killers following Hluleka knife attack

Late on Wednesday afternoon the police’s K9 unit dogs and their handlers from Mthatha were scouring the bushes around the Hluleka Nature Reserve chalet where Karen Turner was brutally killed and her husband Matthew stabbed several times.

The dogs, led by handlers sergeant Songezile Katikati and constable Buyisile Makhosonke, spent an hour searching for clues to the vicious attack.

Earlier Karen’s distraught brother, Ian Crouch, said he had spoken to Matthew, who told him there had been “two intruders” in the chalet in the early hours of Tuesday.

The slaying has left the KwaZulu-Natal couple’s one-year-old son Hayden without a mother.

Karen, 31, was three months pregnant at the time of her death.

Although police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena did not know what the dogs were looking for, police at the chalet were heard saying they were searching for the knife used to stab the couple.