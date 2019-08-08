WATCH | East London armed robbery caught on camera

Police in East London have launched a manhunt for four armed men after Jumbo Cash & Carry wholesale store in East London was robbed of more than R1.5m on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said four male suspects allegedly approached the store and two of them threatened a cashier with a firearm, demanding money while one remained at the door.

“The cashier opened the till and an undisclosed amount of money was taken by the suspects," Mqala said.

The dramatic incident was caught on CCTV cameras, showing the suspects casually walking into the store, overpowering a lone security guard and proceeded to the tills where they terrorised women cashiers at gunpoint before walking out with plastic bags full of cash.

Mqala said the suspects allegedly fled in a white Toyota sedan.

"No arrest has been made at the present moment. Anyone with information must come forward and the information will be treated confidentially," Mqala said.

Police closed the store for investigation for six hours and a case of business robbery is being investigated.