Pretoria CBD comes to a standstill as Gordhan and Mkhwebane lock horns in court

Madiba Street in front of the North Gauteng High Court in the Pretoria CBD has been temporarily closed for traffic due to dozens of protesters singing and chanting in front of the court.

About 150 protesters who include EFF members and a group calling itself Democracy in Action are protesting in the middle of the street in front of the court on Tuesday, making it impossible for traffic to go through.

The two groups are protesting in support of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as the court is hearing an urgent application by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who's challenging the implementation of Mkhwebane's remedial actions against him.

Gordhan filed his review application in response to Mkhwebane's controversial report published early in July relating to the so-called rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service during his tenure as commissioner.