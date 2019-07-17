Sebokeng Hospital to increase staff after visit by Makhura and health MEC Masuku

Increasing the staff complement at the troubled Sebokeng Hospital will help it in improving service delivery.

This is according to Gauteng’s health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku who visited the hospital on Wednesday morning. Masuku, along with premier David Makhura, highlighted issues that need to be addressed at the hospital.

Sebokeng Hospital is one of 10 hospitals that have been identified as being plagued by overcrowding and understaffing that have hampered the services provided to its communities in the province.

“This hospital has a human resources problem and that’s mainly due to its classification which fails to attract personnel. One of the things that need to be done to improve it is increasing the intake of personnel,” Masuku said.

He said the hospital has been disadvantaged due to its classification. “We will see if the hospital can be reclassified in order for it to be able to be eligible for a rural allowance. This will then help us in attracting and retaining staff,” Masuku said.

Masuku and Makhura did a walkabout in which they interacted with patients.