‘Khusta’ Jack speaks bluntly at book launch

Jack was in Makhanda on Tuesday at the Wordfest aspect of the National Arts Festival to launch his book To Survive and to Succeed from farm boy to businessman.

PREMIUM

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

Jack was in Makhanda on Tuesday at the Wordfest aspect to of the National Arts Festival to launch his book To Survive and to Succeed from farm boy to businessman.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.