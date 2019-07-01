Guard fired for fighting K-word
A North West security guard has been fired after he opened a crimen injuria case for allegedly being called by the K-word at work.
Solomon Daels, who works for Mochobo Executive Guards, said his employer's brother told him that he must withdraw the case or resign.
Daels, of Extension 7 in Ikageng Potchefstroom, said this was after he opened a case of crimen injuria against a maintenance staff member at Volkies Hoërskool in Potchefstroom who had repeatedly called him the K-word.
The incident allegedly happened on May 26 at the school where Daels and other guards were sent to patrol. The school had contracted Mochobo Executive Guards for security work.
He said the employee told him to stop strolling and patrol the area properly. He said the man had arrived while he and other guards were standing next to a fire and instructed them to patrol and stop warming themselves.
Daels said the man then said 'fucken k***irs' before leaving.
"I asked him why he called us with the K-word and he repeated it," Daels said.
He said that made him sad. "I want him to show me what a k****r looks like. I will never forgive him."
The verbal abused took place in the presence of two of his colleagues.
After opening a case, Daels said his employer's brother asked him to withdraw it because the company was not willing to lose the contract with the school because of his actions. "He even told me to approach CCMA if I want, saying he'd rather settle the amount from CCMA than lose a lucrative contract," Daels said.
He said racism was rife in Potchefstroom but he did not expect it to happen to him, especially at work.
He said after he was told to choose between his work or withdrawing the case, he decided to stick to the case.
The company's owner, Daniel Mochobo, said he only learnt about the incident two weeks after it happened.
He said Daels should have told him immediately after the incident rather than open the case.
"I personally cannot allow to be called with the K-word. I told Daels we must sit down and find an amicable solution to this but he decided to take the legal route," he said.
Mochobo said he was not there when his brother verbally fired Daels last week but said procedurally Daels was not yet fired. "To me he is absconding. He has not been to work for five days. Until I give him a letter of dismissal, he is not dismissed," he said.
Mochobo said it would be wise for Daels to settle the matter out of court as it was going to be his word against the accused's word.
North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh said a case of crimen injuria had been opened and the matter was being investigated.