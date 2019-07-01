Guard fired for fighting K-word

A North West security guard has been fired after he opened a crimen injuria case for allegedly being called by the K-word at work.

Solomon Daels, who works for Mochobo Executive Guards, said his employer's brother told him that he must withdraw the case or resign.

Daels, of Extension 7 in Ikageng Potchefstroom, said this was after he opened a case of crimen injuria against a maintenance staff member at Volkies Hoërskool in Potchefstroom who had repeatedly called him the K-word.

The incident allegedly happened on May 26 at the school where Daels and other guards were sent to patrol. The school had contracted Mochobo Executive Guards for security work.

He said the employee told him to stop strolling and patrol the area properly. He said the man had arrived while he and other guards were standing next to a fire and instructed them to patrol and stop warming themselves.

Daels said the man then said 'fucken k***irs' before leaving.

"I asked him why he called us with the K-word and he repeated it," Daels said.