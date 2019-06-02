R90m contract 'a conduit' for 'benefit' of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko

The Special Investigating Unit is probing claims made by global engineering giant ABB in a written submission that former Eskom boss Matshela Koko instructed it to subcontract work at Kusile power station to a company called Leago, which was, according to the submission, "a conduit for his benefit".

Following this, ABB agreed to a R90m contract with Leago.

Koko went to university with Leago owner Thabo Mokwena, and was also a groomsman at his wedding. Both Koko and Mokwena this week denied there was anything untoward about the deal.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.