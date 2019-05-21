Communiy protests against coal mine

A community is fuming after learning that a mining company has been "granted a licence to mine" in their area without consultation.

Yesterday, police fired rubber bullets to disperse the angry Kwazenzele township residents, near Springs on the East Rand, who closed the R29 with rocks and burning tyres to protest against the government's move.

The community was also protesting against the lack of housing in the area.

Resident Jabu Shabalala said the community felt disrespected by government as they were not consulted about the mining operations.

"We have learned that there is a mine [for coal] here but no one has come to tell us what is really happening. We were never consulted as a community.

"They just came to us after they had made the decision. It is clear to us that the municipality knew about what is happening but never told us what is happening," said Shabalala.