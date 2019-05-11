Tracker in rented car entangles Pete Mihalik murder suspect

The suspected middleman behind the murder of Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik was sold out by the tracker in the rented car that was allegedly used as a getaway vehicle.

Vuyile Maliti also allegedly found himself trapped in a spider's web of cellphone evidence linking him to the crime scene.

Maliti's Sandton lawyer, Jannie Kruger, seemed more concerned than his relaxed client when an affidavit by investigating officer Lt-Col Charl Kinnear alleged that Maliti had rented a VW Polo which was used as a getaway car in the shooting last year, using his temporary driver's licence.

Mihalik was killed in his car in front of his son's school, Redham House, in Greenpoint on October 30. CCTV cameras captured the moment when Maliti's co-accused, Sizwe Biyela, fired two rounds through the driver window of Mihalik's luxury SUV.