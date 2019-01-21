Tale of legendary outlaw John Kepe brought to life
“I wanted to tell an authentic South African tale in the epic scale of the adventure films of my childhood,” EC filmaker Jahmil Qubeka said.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.