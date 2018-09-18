Honours for provincial gambling board

The Eastern Cape Gambling Board (ECGB) walked off with two awards at the annual Gambling Industry Awards held at Carnival City in Gauteng earlier this month.

According to the gambling board, the September 6 event was held to recognise the role played by various gambling industry organisations, including licensees and regulators, to recognise excellence and encourage transparency, efficiency and ethical conduct in the industry.

The ECGB received awards for being the Most Efficient Gambling Regulator and for the Best Responsible Gambling Campaign.

ECGB CEO Mabutho Zwane said the honour was recognition of the collective effort in the ECGB to always work efficiently and responsibly.

“It serves as motivation to always be abreast of industry trends through research and the development and implementation of strategies that are proactive and remain innovative,” Zwane said.

Nathan Fowler, retail executive for Phumelela Gaming, a co-sponsor of the awards, said: “The awards had 17 categories including the Best CSI Initiative [to award those who] combat illegal gambling, Employer of the Year and CEO of the Year, among others.

“The criteria used to nominate contenders included service excellence in the industry, sustainability, contribution to black empowerment and contribution to the eradication of illegal gambling.”