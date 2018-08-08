Limpho Hani‚ widow of murdered SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani‚ is keeping mum on the parole application of her late husband’s killer.

Janusz Walus launched his third parole application in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Hani‚ approached for comment‚ said the family only commented through their lawyer: “We are not commenting.”

Walus is appealing to be released on parole and deported to his home country, Poland.

Walus’s lawyer, Roelof du Plessis, argued earlier on Tuesday that his client had been unfairly prejudiced by justice & correctional services minister Michael Masutha‚ along with the parole board chair.

He claimed they had ignored multiple recommendations for Walus to be released.

Du Plessis said it was normal procedure for prisoners who had their citizenship revoked‚ as Walus had‚ to be deported.

“I am not casting aspersions on the minister‚ but he is trying every reason not to grant Walus parole. One needs to look at what was before the minister and what he did and did not look at‚” he said.

In August 2017‚ Du Plessis said, the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered that Masutha had to reconsider Walus’s parole.