PE group make dance show finals
The dancers, who are in the finals of the show, donned their steam punk masks – made by a Sunridge Park mom from recycled goods – and blew judges and audiences away with their performance of “Warrior”
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.