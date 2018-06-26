News

PE man ‘mauled in error’ by police dog demands action

Victim not satisfied with police members' explanation

By Yolanda Palezweni - 26 June 2018

A Port Elizabeth man who was mauled by a police dog at the weekend – and then told it was a case of mistaken identity – has laid a complaint against the police officers involved.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Chilling tale of 28 hours lost at sea
Metro bid to break deadlock

Most Read

X