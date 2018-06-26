PE man ‘mauled in error’ by police dog demands action
Victim not satisfied with police members' explanation
A Port Elizabeth man who was mauled by a police dog at the weekend – and then told it was a case of mistaken identity – has laid a complaint against the police officers involved.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.