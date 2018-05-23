Family devastated as home burns

A retired solider and his family lost most of their belongings in a fire that gutted their home in Westering, Port Elizabeth, yesterday.

Koko Sikunyana, 47, managed only to save his vehicle, a Hyundai Tucson, along with his brother’s VW Polo Vivo.

Sikunyana smelt smoke early yesterday after dropping his two children at school.

“When I got back from the school everyone else was still asleep. I decided to wash the dishes when I noticed the smell of something burning.”

Sikunyana saw smoke coming from the main bedroom.

“We do not use an electric blanket, [so] I can’t say how the fire started.”

He then woke up his family and a guest.

“We couldn’t save anything from the rooms.”

But then Sikunyana remembered the vehicles in the garage.

“I had to break the [car] windows to get into [them].”