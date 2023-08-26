×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN | That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann

26 August 2023
Baydu Adams, one of the founders of the GQ Entertainers
MULTI-TALENTED: Baydu Adams, one of the founders of the GQ Entertainers
Image: SUPPLIED

He wears many hats — those of his alter egos “Brenton”, “Boeta B”, “Bredley” and “Bradshaw” — and is also one of the founders of the city’s popular minstrel group the GQ Entertainers.

Former Algoa FM programme manager Baydu Adams has also written his biography, The Cruel and Beautiful World of Radio.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Adams. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest