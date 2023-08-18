It was while chilling at home with his girlfriend that Dafabet Warriors batsman Matthew Breetzke received a call saying he would be joining the Proteas squad when they face Australia in a three-match KFC T20 International Series between August 30 and September 3.
The enigmatic right-handed batter is one of four debutant call-ups named in a strong, yet youthful 16-man squad.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with the former Grey High pupil.
LISTEN | Matthew Breetzke discusses Proteas call-up
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
