Toyota South Africa Motors has taken a significant step to enhance customer safety on South African roads by partnering with Rocket Medical Emergency Services.
With more than 10,000 fatal crashes reported each year by the Road Traffic Management Corporation, this collaboration aims to provide Toyota customers with access to potentially life-saving benefits through the MyToyota app.
Through the app, Toyota owners can subscribe to Rocket Medical Emergency Services for R250 per year, gaining access to a range of potentially life-saving benefits. Additionally, all extended warranties signed from the start of the Rocket partnership (January 2024) can enjoy Rocket Medical Emergency Services as a standard value add.
Key benefits include 12-month complimentary access to medical emergency services, access to authorised service providers and world-class aeromedical teams dispatched immediately to emergency scenes.
With a fleet of helicopters and a network of authorised road ambulance services, Rocket Medical Emergency Services ensures immediate assistance 24 hours a day.
The MyToyota app facilitates easy alerting of Rocket Medical Emergency Services to any medical emergency via an SOS button, enabling real-time tracking of the response for added peace of mind.
Toyota teams up with Rocket for enhanced customer safety
Image: Supplied
