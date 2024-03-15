Motoring

TIME TO TORQUE | Kariega school announces new team of talented drivers for 2024 rally season

By Tremaine van Aardt - 15 March 2024

A small town rally team has set even bigger ambitions for the upcoming local season as they intend to slide, speed and jump into pole position. 

Daniel Pienaar Technical High School in Kariega  made history last year, for not only being home to the oldest technical school in SA with motorsport as an official school sport but also scooping the prestigious international FIA  President’s Equality, Diversity  and Inclusion Award for the work being done at the school...

