REVIEW | New 2021 Haval H6 raises the bar for the Chinese brand

Classy-looking aluminium speaker grilles get your attention as you climb aboard the new Haval H6. Where have we seen these before? Ah yes, the Burmester speakers one finds in Mercedes-Benzes.

Haval is clearly shooting for the stars with its interior look and feel, and along with those stylish speakers, evidence of this is the swanky soft-touch materials covering the dashboard and doors. There’s a hi-tech infotainment system with a large tablet-like touchscreen, and a digital instrument panel.

It’s a smart and hi-tech setting — not in the Benz category but the intention’s there, and leagues better than the earlier cheap and chintzy efforts of Chinese car manufacturers.

Haval, GWM’s premium brand, has lifted itself by the bootstraps and is no longer a brand that simply wants to undercut the competition on price; it’s clearly on a mission to compete quality-wise with European and Japanese rivals.

The step up comes with an inevitable price increase but the Haval H6, China’s best-selling SUV, is still competitively pitched in its market segment against rivals like the Toyota Rav4 and Mazda CX-5.

The keen price is achieved without evident quality shortcuts or specification cost-cutting. The H6 Luxury is well stocked and, aside from the aforementioned digital fare, comes standard with features such as leather seats (the driver’s one being electrically adjustable), six airbags, and a host of driver-assist tech including adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and lane-change assist.

It’s stuff that was until recently found only in premium brands, though some of the execution can do with some tweaks. An example is the parking feature which projects external views of the car onto the infotainment screen. It’s a handy thing to have when parking, with cameras that show a helicopter view of the car and also how far the wheels are from the kerb; the trouble is that this camera view kicks in every time you stop at an intersection with the indicator on.