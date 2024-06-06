Donovan Goliath and his wife are expecting baby No 2

In August 2021 the couple welcomed Sophia.
Congratulations are in order for comedian Donovan Goliath and his wife Davina after they revealed they are expecting their second child.
The couple took to their timeline to share a picture of their daughter Sophia holding a pregnancy scan with the caption: “I’m gonna be a big sister.”
In August 2021 the couple welcomed Sophia.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Donovan said becoming the father of a girl has broadened his perspective.
“It's given me a stronger sense of purpose and something real to work towards. Being in the industry we're in you're constantly out and juggling so many things. I've learnt to say no a lot more because it is no longer about me, it's about us.
“It can't be explained until you have your own child. It changes your perspective. Time is my priority. I try to get as much done as possible so I can get home and help my wife to have an hour or two to herself.”
