SPOTLIGHT | Family fun in 'IF'; local doccie on school predators; cinema icon turns 75

Spotlight celebrates a milestone in SA’s cinema history while also taking a closer look at a harrowing new local doccie series and a magical new family comedy at cinemas.
In cinemas is IF, in which a young girl called Bea discovers she can see everyone's imaginary friends. She embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten imaginary friends with their previous friends. From writer-director John Krasinski, this heartfelt and bold family comedy also stars Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt and Steve Carell. This treat for the whole family is on at cinemas.
From the producers of award-winning documentaries Devilsdorp and Steinheist, the four-part documentary series, School Ties (M-Net), uncovers the disturbing truth behind grooming and sexual abuse of schoolchildren in SA, including at some of SA’s most prestigious schools. It features interviews with expert child protectors and psychologists and provides up-to-date insights and identifying signs as an aid for parents and potential victims inside systems which have unjustly enabled predators. Don’t miss the interview with director Richard Finn Gregory (The Boers at the End of the World). Coming to M-Net from May 16 at 9pm.
Cape Town’s iconic cinema, The Labia Theatre, is the oldest independent film venue in SA, having opened its doors on May 16 1949. Don’t miss the Spotlight segment highlighting its 75th anniversary celebrations with a red carpet of great curated films, including a pre-release screening of Hit Man, classics including Days of Heaven and some of Billy Wilder’s greatest: Some Like It Hot and The Apartment.
