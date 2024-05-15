Singer Lerato “Lira” Molapo is relieved to be performing again.
On March 22 2022, while on tour in Germany, Lira suffered a stroke which affected her ability to communicate.
She is to take the stage at Bassline in Johannesburg as part of a line-up that includes Maleh and Tamara Dey.
Lira made a name for herself after the success of her debut album All My Love in 2003 and became a fan favourite.
She expressed her excitement to be performing again.
“This was surreal! I never thought I would be singing so soon. I’ve worked hard but there’s times when the progress was slow. Now I know you can achieve anything you put your mind to, just do the work daily. I’m proud of myself. I’m experiencing the season of being proud of myself. It was emotional, I cried many tears and I released much. Tears of pride, joy and triumph!”
'I never thought I would be singing so soon' — Lira on her musical comeback
Image: Masi Losi
