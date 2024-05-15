Leisure

SNAPS | Actors Kgaogelo Monama and Sabelo Radebe are expecting

By KGOMOTSO MOGANEDI - 15 May 2024
Kgaogelo Monama and her partner Sabelo Radebe are expecting a child together.
Image: Instagram/ Sabelo Radebe

Kgaogelo Monama and her partner Sabelo Radebe of Smoke and Mirrors are expecting their bundle of Joy.

The couple, who don't shy away from expressing their love for each other on the timeline, took to Instagram their pregnancy on Mother's Day.

The couple shared pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot with the caption: "Thank you Father for every blessing in my life. I am humbled and grateful."

Sabelo wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day, my love. Thank you so much for the life we share. Love is all I have, Nana. Thank you Lord for life. Thank you Father for providing, for making it happen. Almighty Lord, thank you for the blessing."

Congratulatory messages from their followers have flooded their posts.

"Well-done MAG Congress," wrote one user.

Another post reads: "That's why Petunia hasn't been on our screens. Now this makes sense."

