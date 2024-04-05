AT THE BEACH | Beauty of Eastern Cape through eyes of a visitor
Timely reminder that the landscapes and flora of our province can compete with the best
“You don’t know what you have here,” Troy Mynhardt said to me.
“The Eastern Cape is so beautiful”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.