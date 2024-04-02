‘Mentally I was drained and burnt out’ — Cassper Nyovest opens up about his depression and anxiety

Motswako rapper and hip hop superstar Cassper Nyovest got candid about his mental health.

The star took to his X timeline revealing he suffered from depression and anxiety — and equated his healing journey to his walk with Christ.

“I would like to declare yet again, that Jesus Christ is the sole reason for my life being spared and fruitful. Through many situations, he saved me and he keeps saving me. It’s only by God’s grace that I’m alive and in my right mind. Thank you Jesus!” he said.

“I went through so much in the past two years. Mentally, I was drained and I was burnt out. I felt unsafe because of threats, even got bodyguards. Was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. I really couldn’t see the light and I couldn’t control my mind at some point, I ran to Jesus and he healed me. I would like to say. Thank you Jesus! You are my lord and saviour!”

Since December 2023, Cassper has been sharing his testimony about his encounter with God, and even went as far as sharing a video of him getting baptised earlier this year.

“A lot of people have been asking me why I’m quiet and what’s going on. Just to give you a summary. I went through a reset and I realised what life is, and [what my] my purpose in this life [is]. I’m not ashamed to say that my soul was washed by the blood of Jesus. I’m not ashamed of the gospel and I will be unpacking more and more as time goes.”