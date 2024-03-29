Leisure

'I'm home, lost nothing but given more time' — Jackie Phamotse breaks her silence

'God brought me back home when many said I'll never see the sun again'

30 March 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Jackie Phamotse seen leaving the Randburg magistrate's court where she is facing a defamation charge among other charges.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Jackie Phamotse says she is grateful for the support she received during her recent court ordeal.

She was sentenced to two years' house arrest with a fine and unpaid community service in her defamation case involving Basetsana Kumalo.

Jackie was found guilty on four charges — including defamation, crimen injuria and violating a protection order — in the matter brought by the businesswoman and former beauty queen.

The matter centred on Phamotse's 2018 Twitter post about an alleged gay sex tape involving the media mogul and her husband Romeo.

Jackie took to her Instagram stories on Thursday expressing gratitude to those who have showed her support.

“Thank you for the love. I love you right back. I'm in my house safe and sound. Don't panic, the road is still wet. Let me write,” she wrote.

“God has given me so much strength and peace it's unbelievable. It's truly peace beyond understanding. I'm covered. I'm home, lost nothing but given more time to do what I'm called to do. It's not done until he recalls the air in me. God brought me back home when many said I'll never see the sun again. I'm grateful to God because I'm still whole and still able. Now, let's work.”

