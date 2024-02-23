‘Furever’ remembering lost pets through charity walk
Animal lovers seeking to honour beloved companions organise inaugural event
When three Nelson Mandela Bay animal lovers and well-known personalities lost their dogs within months of each other, they looked at ways to tame their grief — and so the concept of a remembrance walk was born.
Children's book author Jennifer Lindridge said former radio presenter Carol Ann Kelleher and retired journalist Janine Lee were already tossing around ways to honour their dogs, Katie and Digit, when she lost her furbaby, Henry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.