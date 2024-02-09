“No you are not good, you are excellent. We are so proud. You make all of us so proud. It's phenomenal. You have lifted all of us. Our mood is much better. You have put South Africa on the map. We are on the map once again. We were on the map with the rugby, and then the football getting into the semi-finals, and you became the cherry on top. Absolute sweet cherry on top with a watery taste. It's so wonderful,” he said.
WATCH | ‘I look forward to meeting you face to face one day and to dance with you’ — Cyril congratulates Tyla on Grammy win
‘Absolute sweet cherry on top with a watery taste. It’s so wonderful’
Image: Presidency/X
After President Cyril Ramaphosa danced to Tyla's hit song Water at the engagement at Belhar in Cape Town before the state of the nation address, he jumped on a call with the singer to congratulate her for her Grammy win.
Tyla bagged the inaugural Best African Music Performance award for her chart-topping song at this year's Grammy Awards.
Cyril was beaming when expressing pride in her achievement, saying he memorised the song and the dance very well.
