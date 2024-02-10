Police say they are making progress tracking down AKA's killers

“The SAPS acknowledges and understands that this is a very sensitive matter, and we would like to assure affected families and the public that in the past year, we have spent countless hours and endless manpower on tracing those behind these murders,” said national SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
Image: Instagram/AKA
One year after their murder, police say they are making progress tracking down the killers of award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
The iconic South African musician was shot dead on February 10 2023 outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.
Entertainment entrepreneur, seasoned chef and celebrated author Motsoane also died in the attack.
Footage of the attack went viral on social media.
Police minister Bheki Cele assured the family and the country police were following up on leads and arrests would be made soon. However, a year later, no arrests have been made.
“The SAPS acknowledges and understands that this is a very sensitive matter, and we would like to assure affected families and the public that in the past year, we have spent countless hours and endless manpower on tracing those behind these murders,” said national SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
Mathe said police have a dedicated team of specialists, seasoned detectives, analysts, technicians working closely with the office of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in KwaZulu-Natal.
“It is important to highlight that this is a prosecution-driven investigation,” she said.
Mathe said police have gathered critical evidence.
“From what has been communicated. We have made progress, we have positive evidence linking identified suspects, and others are in custody related to other matters. Others are on the run, and the team is hot on their heels.”
She said police were aware of the limited communication with the affected families, but the investigation was at “a very sensitive stage” so they had decided to limit all communication related to this matter.
“The limited communication was not at all intended to undermine any of the affected families. We will, however, endeavour to improve on this in the near future.”
