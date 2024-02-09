Prayers and well wishes for the Grammy award-winning DJ and producer flooded in after his accident in early January.
DJ Black Coffee makes appearance at Sona after travel accident
DJ Black Coffee made his first public appearance after his "travel accident."
The DJ and producer attended the 2024 state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday with his son Anesu, who he shares with actress Enhle Mbali.
Prayers and well wishes for the Grammy award-winning DJ and producer flooded in after his accident in early January.
This after his team shared a statement on his social media timeline revealing Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was on a flight en route to a scheduled show in Mar del Plata in Argentina when he was involved in a severe travel accident.
“The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with injuries. We can confirm he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by family and team [members]. In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans,” a statement said.
