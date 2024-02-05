Zero hits and lack of hygiene: Inside Ntsiki Mazwai and DJ Shimza’s X war

Nothing was off limits in DJ Shimza and Ntsiki Mazwai's X war.
The social media spat began after controversial poet Ntsiki alluded to Tyla being an industry plant (someone who presents as independent despite having industry or corporate connections) after her Grammy win.
“I’m worried ukuthi what is the West up to. This is a lot of SA PR and we love Tyla but Katt Williams was right, some are plants,” she wrote.
Responding to her X post, Shimza said Ntsiki was a digital witch for seeing fault in another person's success.
“Imagine using a has-been who wakes up useless every day to always find fault in other people's success for clout. You are a digital moloi wena, uthakatha on Twitter,” he wrote.
That was the beginning of several clapbacks from the two stars where Ntsiki claimed the DJ got this far in his career because of his partner and Shimza laughing off her claims.
See the X posts below:
