Since gaining stardom after a video of her dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele in 2021, Uncle Waffles has been basking in success, embarking on a journey that has seen her rise from a sensation in the clubs of Soweto to a global icon who sells out arenas in Europe.
She's also taken over the Coachella stage and bagged a nod at the BET awards.
Kelly has spoken about how she's been a supporter of the DJ for a year now.
The singer, a frequent visitor to South Africa, said she was happy to see Uncle Waffles added to the Coachella line-up.
“I love music. I listen to music all the time ... It's really cool to see artists come up with new ways — like there's this really cool DJ out right now, her name is Uncle Waffles and she's got so much personality ... she's so cool, she just played at Coachella but I've been knowing about this girl for at least a year now,” she said during her sit-down on the Pretty Smart podcast.
WATCH | Uncle Waffles gets a nod from Kelly Rowland at Grammy pre-party
Lungelihle 'Uncle Waffles' Zwane is beaming with pride after getting acknowledged by Kelly Rowland.
The DJ was playing at the star-studded Grammy pre-party in California on Sunday and shared a special moment with the American singer who approached her during her set.
“Who would have ever thought, like,” Uncle Waffles wrote, sharing the video on her timeline.
Watch the video below:
