GIG GUIDE | Enjoy wine tasting, markets and art

ART EXHIBITION
The GFI Art Gallery is exhibiting the Creative Blocks and Nando’s Creative Exchange as well as the annual Ceramics Eastern Cape Regional Exhibition from 10am to 4pm weekdays, and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.
The exhibition will run until the end of the month.
Inquiries: Rose von Wildemann, 083-659-2676 or info@gfiartgallery.com
MARKETS
The Crossways Village Market is a country market under blue gum trees.
Enjoy the food trucks, live music, fresh farm produce, gin and craft beer, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, décor, and plants and flowers. There will be more than 90 stalls to choose from.
There will also be loads of kiddies activities, including pony rides, the cow train and face painting.
Bring your best friend on a lead.
The market runs from 9am-1pm on Sunday January 28 and entrance is free.
Inquiries: Lana Sim, 083-572-1858
• Join the Re-Seconds Market for their first market of 2024 at the Walmer Town Hall on Sunday January 28.
New and old crafts will be on sale with something for everyone.
The market focuses on recycled, re-used and revamped products, as well as supporting all local craftsmen, local produce, new ventures, organic fresh produce and street food trucks and stalls.
Most stall holders will be selling items that are either locally crafted, revamped, re-used, or recycled.
But there are also a lovely variety of new and proudly South African made goods.
There are plenty of food stands and food trucks, as well as children’s entertainment and something special for your animal friends.
Public entrance is free.
Contact theresecondsmarket@gmail.com for an application form if you would like to be an exhibitor.
BRIDGE FOR BEGINNERS
Always wanted to learn how to play bridge but never had the opportunity?
Then you are in luck as there will be a beginner’s bridge course at the Port Elizabeth Contract Bridge Club in Albany Road on Wednesday January 24 from 2pm to 5pm.
The cost per person is R360, which includes six weekly theoretical lessons followed by supervised play and an introduction to bridge by Paul Marston, after who the course is based.
Coffee and tea will also be served. All are welcome.
Inquiries: Alison Puggia, 083-449-8248 or thepuggias@yahoo.com
WINE & NIBBLES
The Wine Shed, in collaboration with Riebeek Valley Wine Co from the exciting Swartland area, presents its first Wine & Nibbles evening for the year on Tuesday January 30 at 7pm.
The tasting at Richmond Hill Brewing Company/Chicky’s Yard will feature some unusual cultivars and wine styles from Riebeek’s RAAR range.
This will be followed by nibbles with cured meats, ciabatta, dips, spreads and crudités.
The wines on the tasting menu include a welcome drink; Pieter Cruythoff Brut tasting; Klein Kasteelberg Chenin/Grenache Blanc; RAAR Skin Contact chenin blanc; RAAR Grenache Blanc; RAAR Carbonic Shiraz; RAAR Petite Sirah Kasteelberg; and Syrah Riebeek Cellars Cape Ruby Port.
Tickets cost R160 a person.
Limited tickets are available.
Inquiries: The Wine Shed, 066-472-6352
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
GIG GUIDE | Enjoy wine tasting, markets and art
Image: FACEBOOK
ART EXHIBITION
The GFI Art Gallery is exhibiting the Creative Blocks and Nando’s Creative Exchange as well as the annual Ceramics Eastern Cape Regional Exhibition from 10am to 4pm weekdays, and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.
The exhibition will run until the end of the month.
Inquiries: Rose von Wildemann, 083-659-2676 or info@gfiartgallery.com
MARKETS
The Crossways Village Market is a country market under blue gum trees.
Enjoy the food trucks, live music, fresh farm produce, gin and craft beer, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, décor, and plants and flowers. There will be more than 90 stalls to choose from.
There will also be loads of kiddies activities, including pony rides, the cow train and face painting.
Bring your best friend on a lead.
The market runs from 9am-1pm on Sunday January 28 and entrance is free.
Inquiries: Lana Sim, 083-572-1858
• Join the Re-Seconds Market for their first market of 2024 at the Walmer Town Hall on Sunday January 28.
New and old crafts will be on sale with something for everyone.
The market focuses on recycled, re-used and revamped products, as well as supporting all local craftsmen, local produce, new ventures, organic fresh produce and street food trucks and stalls.
Most stall holders will be selling items that are either locally crafted, revamped, re-used, or recycled.
But there are also a lovely variety of new and proudly South African made goods.
There are plenty of food stands and food trucks, as well as children’s entertainment and something special for your animal friends.
Public entrance is free.
Contact theresecondsmarket@gmail.com for an application form if you would like to be an exhibitor.
BRIDGE FOR BEGINNERS
Always wanted to learn how to play bridge but never had the opportunity?
Then you are in luck as there will be a beginner’s bridge course at the Port Elizabeth Contract Bridge Club in Albany Road on Wednesday January 24 from 2pm to 5pm.
The cost per person is R360, which includes six weekly theoretical lessons followed by supervised play and an introduction to bridge by Paul Marston, after who the course is based.
Coffee and tea will also be served. All are welcome.
Inquiries: Alison Puggia, 083-449-8248 or thepuggias@yahoo.com
WINE & NIBBLES
The Wine Shed, in collaboration with Riebeek Valley Wine Co from the exciting Swartland area, presents its first Wine & Nibbles evening for the year on Tuesday January 30 at 7pm.
The tasting at Richmond Hill Brewing Company/Chicky’s Yard will feature some unusual cultivars and wine styles from Riebeek’s RAAR range.
This will be followed by nibbles with cured meats, ciabatta, dips, spreads and crudités.
The wines on the tasting menu include a welcome drink; Pieter Cruythoff Brut tasting; Klein Kasteelberg Chenin/Grenache Blanc; RAAR Skin Contact chenin blanc; RAAR Grenache Blanc; RAAR Carbonic Shiraz; RAAR Petite Sirah Kasteelberg; and Syrah Riebeek Cellars Cape Ruby Port.
Tickets cost R160 a person.
Limited tickets are available.
Inquiries: The Wine Shed, 066-472-6352
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure