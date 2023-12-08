×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

The juice really is worth the squeeze this summer

Radisson Blu chefs perfect fresh fare with citrus flair in delicious summer menu

By Herald Reporter - 08 December 2023

When it comes to perfecting the taste of summer, the juice really is worth the squeeze for Gqeberha chefs Tyran Vaghi and Mthobeli “Sunshine” Ndaleni.

Being based in one of SA’s biggest citrus-growing regions is a constant source of inspiration for the pair and it comes as no surprise that lemon, lime and orange flavours are infused in many of their signature dishes...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read