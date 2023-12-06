×

Prayers and well wishes pour in for Zahara during her fight for life

06 December 2023
Zahara has been hospitalised.
Image: Supplied

Prayers and well wishes have been flooding in for award-winning songstress and reality TV star Zahara after her family revealed she was recently hospitalised. 

A report by Zimoja citing sources revealed the singer was in intensive care and apparently in need of a liver transplant. 

An official statement issued by Zahara's family and team on her social platforms confirmed the singer was hospitalised and asked for privacy and prayers for her speedy recovery. 

Friends, fans and followers filled her page with wishes for a speedy recovery.

“Praying for you Mazee. I hope each new day brings you closer to a full and speedy recovery. Dear Mpho, please be reminded that you are not alone, and thank you for being a supportive and present husband,” Ann Malinga wrote

“My sister Zahara, our prayers are with you,” wrote EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. 

