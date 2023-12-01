On Thursday, Faith announced her marriage of nearly two years to businessman Nzuzu Njilo had come to an end.
She took to social media to say she and her estranged husband had decided to go their separate ways after “consideration and mediation”.
“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that Nzuzu Njilo and I are in the final stages of our divorce proceedings. No one gets married with the intention to get divorced, however, through careful consideration and mediation, we have decided to go our separate ways. Nzuzo Njilo continues to be an amazing father to our beautiful daughter, who we are co-parenting,” read the statement.
‘I’m focusing on myself’ — Faith Nketsi denies she has a new man in her life
Image: Instagram/ Faith Nketsi
Faith Nketsi has shut down claims that she has a new man in her life pending the finalisation of her divorce.
This after Maphepha Ndaba alleged the reality TV star and social media sensation was in a relationship with Andile Mayisela. Faith took to her Instagram stories to refute the claim.
"Guys come on. I'm not seeing anyone right now. I'm focusing on myself and getting used to the new norm. Please let's not do this right now," she wrote.
Image: Instagram/ Faith Nketsi
