SNAPS | Trevor Noah makes history by winning Erasmus Prize worth R3m

Trevor Noah made history as the first comedian in nearly 60 years to win the prestigious Erasmus Prize .
The last and first comic to win the prize was Charlie Chaplin, who received the honour in 1965. Noah is also the first South African to win it.
The Erasmus Prize is awarded annually to a person or institution that has made an exceptional contribution to the humanities, the social sciences or the arts in Europe and beyond. The award consists of a cash prize of €150,000 (R3m). The prize is awarded by the board of the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation.
Taking to his social media timelines, Trevor shared images from the award ceremony and expressed his gratitude.
“Thank you for the warm welcome Netherlands! It was truly an honour to be awarded the 2023 Erasmus Prize! Special thanks to the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation, His Majesty the King Willem-Alexander, and The Royal family, Humberto Tan, for the delightful conversation and lastly, everyone that attended last night in Amsterdam!” he wrote.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah
According to a statement from the foundation, Trevor was awarded the prize for his inspired contribution to the theme “In Praise of Folly”, named after Erasmus’ most famous book “which is filled with humour, social criticism and political satire”.
“With his sharp-minded, mocking yet inclusive political comedy, Noah, in the eyes of the jury, upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’,” reads the statement.
