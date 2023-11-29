American singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's mother, Tina Knowles, has had enough. She took to social media to defend her daughter against some social media users who accused the Brown Skin Girl hit maker of bleaching her skin.
This comes after the release of Beyoncé's pictures from her Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premiere in Los Angeles at the weekend. In the images the singer wore her hair in a platinum curtain and paired a metallic silver Versace gown with elbow-length silver gloves.
Not everyone was impressed by her look as some accused the singer of bleaching her skin and “wanting to be white”.
In her Instagram post Knowles said she had to say something after a US tabloid TMZ reporter “questioned” her daughter's blackness.
“She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.
“Black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days. I just went and looked at all the beautiful, talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white? I am sick and tired of people attacking her.”
She ended her post with: “I am sick of you losers. This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up and promotes black women and underdogs at all times.”
‘Losers’: Beyoncé’s mom calls out her daughter’s image critics
Image: Beyonce Website
American singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's mother, Tina Knowles, has had enough. She took to social media to defend her daughter against some social media users who accused the Brown Skin Girl hit maker of bleaching her skin.
This comes after the release of Beyoncé's pictures from her Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premiere in Los Angeles at the weekend. In the images the singer wore her hair in a platinum curtain and paired a metallic silver Versace gown with elbow-length silver gloves.
Not everyone was impressed by her look as some accused the singer of bleaching her skin and “wanting to be white”.
In her Instagram post Knowles said she had to say something after a US tabloid TMZ reporter “questioned” her daughter's blackness.
“She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.
“Black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days. I just went and looked at all the beautiful, talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white? I am sick and tired of people attacking her.”
She ended her post with: “I am sick of you losers. This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up and promotes black women and underdogs at all times.”
Notable celebrities defended the singer on Knowles' post.
“That’s how you go Mama Bear. Let 'em have it, Tina. Your daughters and grandchildren are cosy in their skin, something these low-lifes will never be,” American actress and comedian Jackée Harry commented.
Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmate LaTavia Roberson said: “Educate them. They always try to break the black woman, especially one they feel intimidated by. The true definition of a protector.”
Renaissance: A film By Beyoncé premieres in South African cinemas on Friday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle