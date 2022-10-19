“He must sing the national anthem for the gatherings tsa SAPS. Congratulations,” said one.
“I love it when the police go beyond their daily career. Awesome. Congrats to him,” added another.
The top five were announced on Sunday. They each performed two songs to a full house at Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena. First, they paid tribute to hit-maker Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds by singing songs he's produced, before taking on other bangers.
Thapelo sang End of the Road by Boyz II Men and the judges loved it, with JR saying: “It sounded like the Gladys Knight rendition that everyone loves. Thapelo, you’re a star.”
His next song was Jabu Khanyile’s Sponky Ponky. Thembi said: “I love your song choices — you know that you’re gonna have a good time. That was another beautiful performance.”
Talking to TshisaLIVE, the 29-year-old, who has three years' experience working as a psychologist for the SAPS, said he wants to make his colleagues and three-month-old daughter proud.
“I didn't park my career at SAPS. I am still in the organisation and through their support, am here in Idols to pursue music as my first love.
“It is such an honour to receive love and support from my colleagues and also for them to put my picture on a national page is humbling. It reminds me it was not by mistake [I became] a member of SAPS. It is a blessing for me and I will continue to be a proud member. We are a supportive organisation. We don't shut doors to those who have gifts beyond their work.”
SAPS congratulates 'Idols SA' top five contestant Thapelo Molomo
The singer, for whom music is his first love, has three years' experience working as a psychologist for the police force
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Thapelo Molomo
