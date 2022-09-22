Lulo Cafe is not the only one in celebville to have had a video leaked on Twitter. Someone who knows how damaging that can be is DJ Prince Kaybee.
Late last year he opened up about how he had been struggling to bounce back since his genitals were maliciously displayed on social media.
“Some people have cancelled me since that d*ck pic so I don’t operate within the boundaries of perfection. No matter what I say I’m judged so let them attack.”
In May last year a woman, who was Prince Kaybee's alleged mistress, took to social media to share screenshots of a conversation between her and the DJ, leaking his nude picture.
Kaybee eventually responded, saying: “I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart.”
Lulo Cafe breaks his silence and apologises for leaked viral video
Journalist
Image: Twitter/ Lulo Cafe
DJ Lulo Cafe, real name Sikhululo Maliwa, has broken his silence after a video of him naked was leaked on social media.
Lulo became a trending topic after a blogger leaked an explicit video of him.
This made the DJ hot topic for the past three days with tweeps calling for the account of the blogger to be suspended.
Taking to his Twitter timeline Lulo updated those who were worried that he went MIA after the leak. He assured his followers he was OK.
“I’m OK. I was just apologising to those I’ve let down ... I just need some time and I will be OK,” he tweeted.
In a separate tweet he apologised again, and this time revealed his state of mind.
“I’m crushed and have no fight left in me. I’m sorry,”
In his mentions, his followers encouraged him to keep his head up, and among those was Metro FM DJ Mo' Flava.
“Brother we’re here for you. You’re not alone. One love always kakapa,” he replied to the tweet.
Lulo Cafe is not the only one in celebville to have had a video leaked on Twitter. Someone who knows how damaging that can be is DJ Prince Kaybee.
Late last year he opened up about how he had been struggling to bounce back since his genitals were maliciously displayed on social media.
“Some people have cancelled me since that d*ck pic so I don’t operate within the boundaries of perfection. No matter what I say I’m judged so let them attack.”
In May last year a woman, who was Prince Kaybee's alleged mistress, took to social media to share screenshots of a conversation between her and the DJ, leaking his nude picture.
Kaybee eventually responded, saying: “I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure