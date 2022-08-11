Mariah Carey, Usher and Metallica headline NYC, Accra shows — here's how you can join in

A line-up of global music stars will perform to help the Global Citizen movement celebrate its decade of work to end extreme poverty, help empower girls and women and defend the planet.
On September 24, the movement is hosting shows at two iconic locations — New York City’s Central Park and the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.
Mariah Carey will join Metallica, Charlie Puth, the Jonas Brothers, Maneskin, Mickey Guyton and Rosalia at the NYC festival.
Usher will perform live in Accra along with Stomzy, SZA, Gyakie, H.E.R, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and TEMS.
Tickets to the festivals are free and can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting www.globalcitizen.org to take action on the campaign’s issues. For each action taken, users earn points that can be redeemed for tickets to the festivals.
Global broadcasts and live-streams will air on TimesLIVE, ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Twitter and YouTube.
The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will call on world leaders at the UN General Assembly and ahead of the G20 and COP27 in November to invest $600m in the future of women and girls, close the annual $10bn climate financing shortfall, deliver $500m to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis, and provide poor countries with urgent relief from crushing debts to “End Extreme Poverty Now”.
“Decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises — climate, hunger, health, war and conflict. The most marginalised populations are paying the price of the stagnant inaction of our leaders, and now millions of lives, and the future of our planet, are at stake,” said Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen.
“We refuse to just stand by and watch. We refuse to accept the starvation of multitudes when solutions are readily at hand. We demand a secure future for girls everywhere. We demand governments keep their promises on climate funding. We demand relief from debts unjustly crushing economies. And we demand action now, while there’s still time to change our collective trajectory.”
The movement said the disproportionate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed nearly 100-million more people into extreme poverty globally. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has aggravated the situation, with as many as 323-million people now facing acute hunger.
Global Citizen is calling for world leaders, major corporations and philanthropic foundations to take to the stages to announce new commitments. These include:
• The reallocation of $100bn in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).
“SDRs are a type of reserve asset mostly sitting unused by the world’s wealthiest countries. These rights can immediately provide new and affordable financing relief for countries at high risk of financial and debt distress,” it says.
There are 69 eligible low-income countries who stand to benefit from the reallocation of SDRs, many of which are in Africa.
“During the pandemic, many of these governments spent more on debt repayments than on education, health and social protection benefits combined. This funding is needed to ensure governments have what they need to invest in strengthening health systems and pandemic preparedness, and the nutrition, welfare, and education of their citizens.
“Denmark, Norway, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Portugal, Korea, and Sweden can transfer their special drawing rights to the developing countries that desperately need them right now.”
- Fulfil the $100bn per year promises made in the Paris Agreement.
Africa accounts for just 3-4% of global emissions, yet finds itself on the front lines of the effects of climate change, says Global Citizen. “Extreme temperatures and droughts, such as those in Somalia, threaten to make a mockery of our attempts to end extreme poverty and protect the planet. African countries and businesses stand ready to invest in green jobs and infrastructure, but they need genuine partnership to deliver.”
- Provide critical investments into girls’ education, sexual and reproductive health and economic empowerment.
In the last two years, more than 47-million women and girls have been pushed back into extreme poverty, and the pandemic has forced millions of girls out of the classroom and into unpaid care work, said Global Citizen.
“The US, UK, the European Commission (EC), France, Germany and Italy can change this by pledging $600m in financial support towards UNFPA, Education Cannot Wait and the Child Care Incentive Fund, launched this year by the White House. This will support new policies addressing the expansion of paid parental leave, including obligatory paternity leave, access to contraception and education.”
- Provide $500m support for Africa’s farmers
The help is needed for Africa's farmers to make the most of the current planting season and to fund the local production of fertilisers, tools, and equipment they need to produce more food, said Global Citizen.
It is calling on Germany, the UK, the EC, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Belgium to provide funding to agencies like the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme.
Tshepo Mahloele, founder and executive of Harith General Partners and chair of the Lebashe Investment Group, is a key part of the 10th anniversary event after his appointment as patron of Global Citizen in Africa earlier this year. His goal is to support Global Citizen’s growth across Africa to reach more audiences and help achieve equity in places with high rates of extreme poverty.
The music festivals are supported by Global Partners: Accenture, Cisco, Citi, Delta Air Lines, Harith General Partners, P&G, Verizon and YouTube, and NYC Campaign Partner World Wide Technology.
Mariah Carey, Usher and Metallica headline NYC, Accra shows — here's how you can join in
