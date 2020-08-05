Dancehall artists want to settle the score

They may be under severe challenges compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, but two Eastern Cape reggae dancehall artists have taken it upon themselves to keep their fans entertained online.

A lyrical battle has been organised to showcase their talent in the true spirit of the Jamaican sound clash culture.

In such a clash the one with the most compelling lyrics wins the day.

The online clash, taking place on Saturday, has been organised as a way to keep reggae dancehall fans and artists in touch as the Covid-19 outbreak has shut down all avenues of entertainment, with shows and outside entertainment events banned.

Facebook and other social media platforms have become the solace for many a desperate artist used to eking out a living from events and paid shows.

“No, this is not a joke, it’s a war,” McDonald Lanci, known as “MacDark the Dancehall Director”, said on Monday.

He will battle it out with Greenbushes star Talent Makiyi, who goes by the name Tale Vybez, also popularly known as Chibhomba (bomb) because of his explosive lyrics.

“I am the Lighting Music [his music stable] boss and I want to show the dancehall masses that I am the king who runs this province when it comes to reggae dancehall.

“Anyone who tries to disrespect me will be burnt down with lightning,” MacDark, who records with Central’s Lightning Music stable, said.

The two have engaged in a lyrical war in the past amid allegations that one copied the other to ride to fame.

Both released albums with similar lyrical lines here and there in some of the songs.

“To me, MacDark must just accept that he is a Tale Vybez fan,” Chibhomba said in a combative mood, ready to spit some lyrical venom.

“I want the whole world to see once and for all that only I run this province when it comes to dancehall.

“I am going to come out guns blazing and will be merciless on the microphone,” Chibhomba said.

Tale Vybez has been riding the crest of a wave with his hugely successful single We are Suffering, a reggae dancehall banger that has seen him performing in front of fans in Walmer, Central, Kuyga and Motherwell.

The chanter said MacDark was in for a big lesson by choosing an MC contest with the seasoned artist.

However, McDark whose tune Higher Levels was a big hit in dancehall circles in 2019, maintained Chibhomba was a fluke and he was out to expose him.

“I am the real deal and no-one can contest that. He is just a little boy and I will bury him on Saturday,” MacDark said.

The clash, dubbed Settle Di Score, will be streamed live and free on various Facebook groups and pages at 8pm on Saturday, including on the group Zimbabweans in Port Elizabeth and the Goldteeth Soundsystem page.

It promises to be a contest not to be missed, judging from the exchange of words between the two artists.

To learn more or to watch the clash on Saturday visit.