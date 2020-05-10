'Isibaya' actress Asavela Mngqithi is going to be a mom

Isibaya's Asavela Mngqithi has joined the list of actresses who have announced they are expecting.

Asavela, who plays Ntwenhle on the much-loved telenovela, shared the good news on Instagram, describing it as “the best thing she's ever done”.

In a heartfelt message to her unborn baby, she wrote: "I can’t wait to meet you. Taking you to set was kinda scary, but with all the risk assessments the team Bomb Productions put in place, I feel confident and happy to introduce you to the world.”

Asavela joked that she may name her baby Umfihlo, which means “a secret”, because of the level of secrecy she shares with her unborn baby.

The actress ended her post with a message to all new and expectant mothers, urging them to be safe and healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thank you Desiree Markgraaff for the continuous support you have given us. To all the mothers [new and pregnant] out there, stay safe, healthy and strong in these difficult times."