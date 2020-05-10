'Isibaya' actress Asavela Mngqithi is going to be a mom
Isibaya's Asavela Mngqithi has joined the list of actresses who have announced they are expecting.
Asavela, who plays Ntwenhle on the much-loved telenovela, shared the good news on Instagram, describing it as “the best thing she's ever done”.
In a heartfelt message to her unborn baby, she wrote: "I can’t wait to meet you. Taking you to set was kinda scary, but with all the risk assessments the team Bomb Productions put in place, I feel confident and happy to introduce you to the world.”
Asavela joked that she may name her baby Umfihlo, which means “a secret”, because of the level of secrecy she shares with her unborn baby.
The actress ended her post with a message to all new and expectant mothers, urging them to be safe and healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Thank you Desiree Markgraaff for the continuous support you have given us. To all the mothers [new and pregnant] out there, stay safe, healthy and strong in these difficult times."
The best thing I’ve ever done , I can’t wait to meet you. Taking you to set was kinda scary but with all the risk assessments the team @bomb_productions put in place,I feel confident and happy to introduce you to the world. I’m going to call you umfihlo lol because of the level of secrecy that we share. Thank you @zwabheka for the continuous support you have given US😭❤️ To all the mothers( new + pregnant) out there stay safe , healthy and strong in these difficult times🙏🏽❤️
Asavela this week shone a light on life on the set of the show during the pandemic, explaining that she was social distancing and wearing masks to protect herself and others.
“They have very strict rules on set . It is weird working with masks and social distancing, but it feels good to be back at work. We all have to learn to work safely and protect each other during this time. I am grateful to MultiChoice that we are able to work, and for their continued support during lockdown,” she said in a statement to TshisaLIVE.
Earlier this year, actresses Zola Nombona and Gabisile Tshabalala shared the good news that they are also pregnant.
Although Zola did not reveal the sex of her baby, she expressed the miracle of carrying a child in heartfelt love letters on her Instagram.
Gabisile announced that she was expecting her second baby through a campaign titled #SoWhatImPregnant.
Speaking toTshisaLIVE, Gabisile said, “This time was very different from the first time. I think I grew some courage over the years and I was just like, ‘yes, I love my job and I would love to keep my job but if my pregnancy is an issue, I will be fine without this job'. Luckily, it was easier to talk to my bosses. I’ve been in the industry for 11 years so I can compare the treatment,” she said.