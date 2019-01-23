Black Panther makes history with 7 Oscar nods, but not everyone's happy
Black Panther broke local box office records across Africa and sparked #WakandaFever around the world but some still believe the film was "all hype and no substance". And that it shouldn't be up for an Oscar.
The Marvel film earned seven Oscar nominations, including a Best Picture nomination. It is the first time that a superhero movie has been nominated for the prestigious award and the social media streets were in celebration mode on Tuesday over the announcement.
President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige told Deadline that he was very proud of what Black Panther had achieved.
"We’re very, very proud of what this film has done. The movie has made a cultural impact that is just humbling and gratifying to see. And we’re very grateful to the Academy for this recognition.”
goodnight to black panther and its 7 academy award nominations only pic.twitter.com/tgzq9eXwpO— anshe misses tom (@valkyrieIoki) January 23, 2019
Black Panther deserves it's Nomination way more than most of the forgetable Godawful Oscarbait films #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/QBzdG1YzoU— Kyle B. (@Notsosmartguy95) January 23, 2019
Spiderman : into the spider-verse and black panther are nominated for the OSCARS ???!!!? pic.twitter.com/iMpMZAGPa5— natasha (@zendayafeeling) January 23, 2019
black panther: *gets the recognition it deserves*— sarah ❄️ (@notevensirius) January 23, 2019
me: pic.twitter.com/v3Plk1QC6H
#BlackPanther deserved to be nominated for best picture at #Oscars .— sam (@santoshsahoo077) January 23, 2019
Deserved for best music , best sound editing , best costume design... So proud for this movie. ???
Honorary mentions : The actors. It's rare to see such acting in a superhero movie. pic.twitter.com/kW8lCMFzGm
this scene alone is why black panther got 7 oscar nominations no printer just fax pic.twitter.com/0UuEy8r4Lh— ???? (@sebestans) January 23, 2019
But while the film dominated the start of 2018, other films made serious impact later in the year, shifting people's minds on whether Black Panther was still a shoe-in for the Best Picture Oscar.
Some Twitter critics also thought it was "overrated".
Black Panther: *Get's nominated for best picture— ThotSlayerGoku (@ThotSlayerGoku) January 22, 2019
The Dark Knight and Infinity War: pic.twitter.com/8ExVJFkJn1
Listen. I understand that Black Panther was a milestone for black people and culture in the media. But it is NOT a Best Picture-worthy film. It wasn't even the best superhero movie of the year (It was grossly overrated by critics who were afraid of being labeled racist) #Oscars— mArvel studioZ (@AmakeyWoman) January 22, 2019
did u say that black panther deserves to win an oscar? pic.twitter.com/OXHMurtvmR— val *:･ﾟ✧ (@dearxfreddie) January 23, 2019
Black Panther was so overrated pic.twitter.com/Jv0b5wS5Ww— ????? ?????? ????? ✷☽ ✷ (@2letters_Tc) January 22, 2019
@ casual racists saying black panther was overrated pic.twitter.com/6Ggcuwfy6D— ??✨ ????? ????? ✨?? @ heart solo! (@SUGARMlN) January 22, 2019
Both black panther and Bohemian Rhapsody are so overrated. The academy loves money and wants the ratings to go up by nominating the "locals" "popular" movies of the Year. Taste ? ? NO #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/hpScDWa5Sx— . (@xjlawforce) January 22, 2019