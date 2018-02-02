Greenacres to host Valentine’s affair

[caption id="attachment_237295" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Face of PE winner Brinley Geyer left Mr Talent Africa Llewellyn Barnard and Greenacres marketing assistant Siyanda Mazonda are fired up for A Love A Fair,to be held on the mezzanine parking level of the shopping centre next friday to Sunday Picture : Tamlyn Delponte photography[/caption]

Celebrate the Month of Love with A Love A Fair, a Valentine’s market to be held at Greenacres in Port Elizabeth from next Friday to Sunday, February 9 to 11.