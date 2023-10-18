It's official: Finalists announced for the prestigious 2023 SA Radio Awards
The awards honour excellence across all spheres of radio, setting the industry benchmarks for outstanding achievements in the craft
The finalists for the highly anticipated 2023 South African Radio Awards have been officially unveiled. Now in their 13th year, the awards continue to honour excellence across campus, community, public broadcast, commercial, podcast and internet radio — setting the industry benchmarks for outstanding achievements in the radio sphere.
The judging process involved the meticulous evaluation of entries by a distinguished panel of more than 50 judges and thorough scrutiny by BDO SA, the official auditors of the Radio Awards. To be eligible, entries had to be broadcast on FM or AM (excluding the internet radio category) between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023.
Click here to view the list of the 2023 finalists in various general categories.
Taryn Westoby, GM of Arena Events, which owns the Radio Awards, expressed her congratulations to all the general category finalists.
“We applaud the hard work, resilience, and dedication shown by all the finalists and inductees in their commitment to the medium of radio in SA. We look forward to honouring and announcing the winners at the awards ceremony,” says Westboy.
This year’s awards have garnered intense competition and showcased the remarkable talent within the industry. See who has made the cut to compete for the number one spot in the prestigious Station of the Year, MyStation Most Votes and Loyal Listeners, Hall of Fame, Bright Star, Station Manager’s Choice and more..
The Radio Awards ceremony, which will take place on December 2 2023 in Parktown, Joburg, promises to be a great event, where 85 prestigious awards will be presented.
For inquiries about the 2023 South African Radio Awards, contact Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa.
Stay up to date with the latest news and updates on the Radio Awards by following @SARadioAwards on X (Twitter), Instagram and Facebook, and use the hashtag #SARadioAwards.
For more information, visit the official Radio Awards website www.radioawards.co.za.
This article was sponsored by Arena Events.