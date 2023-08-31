×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Events

Continental Tyre drives change with heartfelt clothing initiative

The tyre producer and supplier turns compassion into action, clothing 80 young residents of an Eastern Cape children’s home

31 August 2023
Group photo of CTSA graduates and trainees. Back from left: Babalwa Lusu, Marico Bence, Sinoyolo Booi, Siliziwe Mjoli, Ike Nkuna, Kanya Mnqojana, Mandisa Gala, Nwabisa Bota, Lithakazi Stimela and Sinabo Madubedube. Front from left: Cameron Williams and Cherise Constance. Picture: CONTINENTAL TYRE SA.
Group photo of CTSA graduates and trainees. Back from left: Babalwa Lusu, Marico Bence, Sinoyolo Booi, Siliziwe Mjoli, Ike Nkuna, Kanya Mnqojana, Mandisa Gala, Nwabisa Bota, Lithakazi Stimela and Sinabo Madubedube. Front from left: Cameron Williams and Cherise Constance. Picture: CONTINENTAL TYRE SA.

Embracing the spirit of community upliftment, Continental Tyre SA (CTSA) recently spearheaded a special clothing drive at SOS Children’s Home in Gqeberha on July 17.

With a vision and mission geared towards bettering lives, CTSA seeks to address community needs through and sustainable partnerships and initiatives that foster significant transformation.

Over the past months, CTSA’s employees donated gently used clothing items, showcasing the genuine spirit of giving back.

‘Act of kindness’

Matthew Livigni, MD of CTSA, expressed gratitude, saying, “This act of kindness can do wonders in restoring dignity and self-esteem among those in need. A simple item, whether it’s a shirt or pants, can greatly improve someone’s quality of life.”

Every child should feel cherished and important
Matthew Livigni, MD, Continental Tyre SA

As part of this initiative, each of the 80 young residents at the SOS Children’s Home received new clothing tailored to their age and size. CTSA believes this initiative emphasises the importance of nurturing potential and instilling a sense of belonging in everyone.

Every child should feel cherished and important,” Livigni added. “We truly hope our efforts make a positive difference in the lives of these young individuals.”

The drive’s impact extended further, with adult clothing collected during the event to benefit various families, thereby strengthening the SOS Children’s Home’s support network.

As the event concluded, the spirit of generosity resonated deeply, reflecting CTSA’s dedication to community upliftment and positive change.

This article was sponsored by Continental Tyre SA.

subscribe

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...

Latest