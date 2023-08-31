Continental Tyre drives change with heartfelt clothing initiative

Embracing the spirit of community upliftment, Continental Tyre SA (CTSA) recently spearheaded a special clothing drive at SOS Children’s Home in Gqeberha on July 17.

With a vision and mission geared towards bettering lives, CTSA seeks to address community needs through and sustainable partnerships and initiatives that foster significant transformation.

Over the past months, CTSA’s employees donated gently used clothing items, showcasing the genuine spirit of giving back.

‘Act of kindness’

Matthew Livigni, MD of CTSA, expressed gratitude, saying, “This act of kindness can do wonders in restoring dignity and self-esteem among those in need. A simple item, whether it’s a shirt or pants, can greatly improve someone’s quality of life.”