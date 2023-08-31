Continental Tyre drives change with heartfelt clothing initiative
The tyre producer and supplier turns compassion into action, clothing 80 young residents of an Eastern Cape children’s home
Embracing the spirit of community upliftment, Continental Tyre SA (CTSA) recently spearheaded a special clothing drive at SOS Children’s Home in Gqeberha on July 17.
With a vision and mission geared towards bettering lives, CTSA seeks to address community needs through and sustainable partnerships and initiatives that foster significant transformation.
Over the past months, CTSA’s employees donated gently used clothing items, showcasing the genuine spirit of giving back.
‘Act of kindness’
Matthew Livigni, MD of CTSA, expressed gratitude, saying, “This act of kindness can do wonders in restoring dignity and self-esteem among those in need. A simple item, whether it’s a shirt or pants, can greatly improve someone’s quality of life.”
Every child should feel cherished and importantMatthew Livigni, MD, Continental Tyre SA
As part of this initiative, each of the 80 young residents at the SOS Children’s Home received new clothing tailored to their age and size. CTSA believes this initiative emphasises the importance of nurturing potential and instilling a sense of belonging in everyone.
“Every child should feel cherished and important,” Livigni added. “We truly hope our efforts make a positive difference in the lives of these young individuals.”
The drive’s impact extended further, with adult clothing collected during the event to benefit various families, thereby strengthening the SOS Children’s Home’s support network.
As the event concluded, the spirit of generosity resonated deeply, reflecting CTSA’s dedication to community upliftment and positive change.
This article was sponsored by Continental Tyre SA.