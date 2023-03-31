Here's what to expect at this year's awesome Spar Splash Festival
From a star-studded line-up to great food, entertainment and fun family activities, you don't want to miss this four-day event; entrance is free so bring all your family and friends
Gqeberha, get ready for an exciting four-day celebration of music, food, sports and family fun at the 31st SPAR Splash Festival.
As one of the biggest events on the Nelson Mandela Bay's calendar, the festival will return to Kings Beach during the Easter weekend, from April 7-10 2023, and it promises to deliver first-class entertainment.
The event will feature four performance stages, with the main stage on the grass patch in front of the super tubes, and the other stages hosting the food court, beer tent, food demonstrations and comedy.
The star-studded line up will include performances by comedian Celeste Ntuli, home-grown rapper Biggy, singer Nkosazana Daughter and appearances by award-winning cookbook author Zola Nene and My Kitchen Rules contestants, Tim and Shereez. A variety of local artists will also add to the excitement.
On Friday afternoon, the SPAR Splash Festival will host a wrestling extravaganza when the giants from CPW Wrestling take the ring. From suplexes to powerbombs and clotheslines — wrestling fans will see it all.
Festival goers can also catch the Volleyball SA Championship broadcast on SuperSport at the Galaxy Bingo Beach Arena from Friday to Sunday, and enjoy the beach stalls, sand artists and a performance by Gqeberha comedian and entertainer Gino Fabbri.
Musician, restaurateur and TV personality J’Something will headline the festivities on Sunday with two performances. First, in the newly sponsored SPAR “We’re for Flavours” food tent, where he'll show off his gastronomic skills, before joining local act Jay Em on the main stage to perform some of his greatest hits.
If you're a foodie, you don't want to miss this food tent for the cooking demonstrations and stand-up comedy in the evenings.
The little ones will get to enjoy the Fun4U FunFair, an Easter egg hunt, and Egg Land — which will host a number of fun activities for children.
And if that's not enough, there'll be plenty of stalls and crafts, and a wine, gin, and craft beer bar, where you can sample the best drinks from local microbreweries and distillers.
Entrance to the festival is free: gates open at 9am every day, with the entertainment on each stage starting at 11am.
This article was sponsored by Splash Festival.