Here's what to expect at this year's awesome Spar Splash Festival

Gqeberha, get ready for an exciting four-day celebration of music, food, sports and family fun at the 31st SPAR Splash Festival.

As one of the biggest events on the Nelson Mandela Bay's calendar, the festival will return to Kings Beach during the Easter weekend, from April 7-10 2023, and it promises to deliver first-class entertainment.

The event will feature four performance stages, with the main stage on the grass patch in front of the super tubes, and the other stages hosting the food court, beer tent, food demonstrations and comedy.