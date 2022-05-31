×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Events

LISTEN | NMB Leadership Summit: Lincoln Mali

By Herald Reporter - 31 May 2022
Lincoln Mali, Lesaka CEO Southern Africa, will be speaking at the NMB Leadership Summit in June
Lincoln Mali, Lesaka CEO Southern Africa, will be speaking at the NMB Leadership Summit in June
Image: Supplied

Listen as speaker of the upcoming NMB leadership Summit Lincoln Mali, Lesaka CEO Southern Africa shares a short preview of what he will be sharing at this year’s summit.

Secure your seat for the ninth annual Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit, which will once again draw on the finest in thought leadership locally and internationally, and will be presented in a hybrid format on June 8 and 9 June from the Boardwalk Port Elizabeth Conference Centre in Gqeberha.

Book your seat at: https://www.studio55events.co.za/leadershipsummit/

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...

Most Read